Buttermilk Lipstick: The Ultimate Barbecue Sandwich
By WBRC Staff | July 15, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 9:28 AM

The Ultimate House Barbecue Sandwich (makes 1 dozen)

Sweet Chili-Lime Smoked Pork Shoulder

Poppy Seed Brioche Rolls

Buttermilk White Barbecue Sauce

Classic Bread & Butter Pickles

Prepare the Sweet Chili-Lime Smoked Pork Shoulder as directed. Split the Poppy Seed Brioche Rolls using a serrated knife. Fill the rolls with the smoked pulled pork. Top with Buttermilk White Barbecue Sauce & Classic Bread & Butter Pickles.

makes 6 to 8 servings

 1 cup hickory wood chips

1 lime

1 {5 to 6-pound} bone-in Boston butt

Sweet & Spicy Chili Rub

Charcoal

Soak the hickory wood chips in water for 30 minutes. Squeeze the lime over the pork. Coat the Sweet & Spicy Chili Rub liberally on all sides of the meat. Let stand 20 minutes. Meanwhile, build a fire with the charcoal. Drain the wood chips & distribute them between the charcoal. Top with the grate & place the pork on it. Top with the lid & adjust the vents in order to maintain a temperature between 200 to 225 degrees. Smoke the pork 5 1/2 to 7 hours or until an internal temperature registers between 190 to 206 degrees at which point it will shred easily with a fork. Remove the pork from the smoker. Let stand 10 minutes. Shred the pork with a fork.

Sweet & Spicy Chili Rub 

makes 1 1/4 cups

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp cumin

1 tsp ground red pepper

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

4 small garlic cloves, pressed

Stir together all of the ingredients. Use as directed.

Poppy Seed Brioche Rolls (makes 1 dozen)

1 cup warm water

1 {1/4-oz} envelope highly active dry yeast

2 Tbsp sugar

3 1/2 to 4 cups bread flour

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

3 Tbsp softened butter

3 Tbsp whole buttermilk

1 egg

2 Tbsp heavy whipping cream

1 egg yolk

Poppy seeds

Stir together the water, the yeast & the sugar. Let stand 5 minutes or until foamy. Whisk together the flour & the salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the butter, the buttermilk, the egg & the yeast mixture. Mix on Low speed 1 minute with a dough hook. The dough will come together in a ball around the hook. Increase the speed to Medium & mix 5 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball & place in a lightly greased bowl. Spray the dough surface with cooking spray & cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let rise in a draft-free spot for about 1 hour or until doubled in bulk. Punch the dough down & divide it into 12 {3-ounce} pieces. Shape them into balls & place on parchment paper-lined half sheet pans. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise in a draft free spot for about 30 minutes or until an increase by half their original size has been achieved.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Whisk together the cream & the egg yolk; brush over the tops. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown, rotating the pan after 9 minutes. Cool completely.

Buttermilk White Barbecue Sauce

makes 1 1/2 cups

1 cup mayonnaise

1 large garlic clove, pressed

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

1/2 tsp celery salt

1/2 tsp paprika

5 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp whole buttermilk

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme, oregano, rosemary or basil, optional

Whisk together the first 6 ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk in the lemon juice & the buttermilk until well blended. Stir in the herbs, if desired.

