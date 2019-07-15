Buttermilk Lipstick: The Ultimate Barbecue Sandwich

Stir together the water, the yeast & the sugar. Let stand 5 minutes or until foamy. Whisk together the flour & the salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the butter, the buttermilk, the egg & the yeast mixture. Mix on Low speed 1 minute with a dough hook. The dough will come together in a ball around the hook. Increase the speed to Medium & mix 5 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball & place in a lightly greased bowl. Spray the dough surface with cooking spray & cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let rise in a draft-free spot for about 1 hour or until doubled in bulk. Punch the dough down & divide it into 12 {3-ounce} pieces. Shape them into balls & place on parchment paper-lined half sheet pans. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise in a draft free spot for about 30 minutes or until an increase by half their original size has been achieved.