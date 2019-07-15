Buttermilk Lipstick: The Ultimate Barbecue Sandwich

The Ultimate House Barbecue Sandwich (makes 1 dozen)
Sweet Chili-Lime Smoked Pork Shoulder
Poppy Seed Brioche Rolls
Buttermilk White Barbecue Sauce
Classic Bread & Butter Pickles
Prepare the Sweet Chili-Lime Smoked Pork Shoulder as directed. Split the Poppy Seed Brioche Rolls using a serrated knife. Fill the rolls with the smoked pulled pork. Top with Buttermilk White Barbecue Sauce & Classic Bread & Butter Pickles.
Sweet Chili-Lime Smoked Pork Shoulder
makes 6 to 8 servings
1 cup hickory wood chips
1 lime
1 {5 to 6-pound} bone-in Boston butt
Sweet & Spicy Chili Rub
Charcoal
Soak the hickory wood chips in water for 30 minutes. Squeeze the lime over the pork. Coat the Sweet & Spicy Chili Rub liberally on all sides of the meat. Let stand 20 minutes. Meanwhile, build a fire with the charcoal. Drain the wood chips & distribute them between the charcoal. Top with the grate & place the pork on it. Top with the lid & adjust the vents in order to maintain a temperature between 200 to 225 degrees. Smoke the pork 5 1/2 to 7 hours or until an internal temperature registers between 190 to 206 degrees at which point it will shred easily with a fork. Remove the pork from the smoker. Let stand 10 minutes. Shred the pork with a fork.
Sweet & Spicy Chili Rub
makes 1 1/4 cups
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
2 Tbsp kosher salt
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 Tbsp cumin
1 tsp ground red pepper
1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
4 small garlic cloves, pressed
Stir together all of the ingredients. Use as directed.
Poppy Seed Brioche Rolls (makes 1 dozen)
1 cup warm water
1 {1/4-oz} envelope highly active dry yeast
2 Tbsp sugar
3 1/2 to 4 cups bread flour
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
3 Tbsp softened butter
3 Tbsp whole buttermilk
1 egg
2 Tbsp heavy whipping cream
1 egg yolk
Poppy seeds
Stir together the water, the yeast & the sugar. Let stand 5 minutes or until foamy. Whisk together the flour & the salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the butter, the buttermilk, the egg & the yeast mixture. Mix on Low speed 1 minute with a dough hook. The dough will come together in a ball around the hook. Increase the speed to Medium & mix 5 minutes. Shape the dough into a ball & place in a lightly greased bowl. Spray the dough surface with cooking spray & cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let rise in a draft-free spot for about 1 hour or until doubled in bulk. Punch the dough down & divide it into 12 {3-ounce} pieces. Shape them into balls & place on parchment paper-lined half sheet pans. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Let rise in a draft free spot for about 30 minutes or until an increase by half their original size has been achieved.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Whisk together the cream & the egg yolk; brush over the tops. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown, rotating the pan after 9 minutes. Cool completely.
Buttermilk White Barbecue Sauce
makes 1 1/2 cups
1 cup mayonnaise
1 large garlic clove, pressed
2 tsp sugar
1 tsp freshly ground pepper
1/2 tsp celery salt
1/2 tsp paprika
5 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp whole buttermilk
2 tsp chopped fresh thyme, oregano, rosemary or basil, optional
Whisk together the first 6 ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk in the lemon juice & the buttermilk until well blended. Stir in the herbs, if desired.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.