Birmingham man arrested for Anniston homicide

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man has been arrested for the shooting death of his girlfriend in Anniston.
Adundrae Lacharles Rodgers, 20, was charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault.
It happened on Thomas Avenue Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
Police say they found the man’s 20-year-old girlfriend dead at the scene. A 42-year-old man who lived at the home was hurt.
Police sergeant Kyle Price said the couple had been arguing, and the woman, still unidentified, was shot in the upper torso.
Rodgers remains in the Calhoun County jail.
