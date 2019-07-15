Are Prime Day deals the best deals?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re thinking about buying a new tv or laptop, but you don’t want to drain your bank account, you might be in luck.
“It looks to me the best deals are on electronics. That’s usually how it works,” said Stephanie Yates, Director of The Regions Institute for Financial Education at UAB.
While Yates says there is no question you’ll save money on Amazon’s Prime Day, today and tomorrow, it’s still not a bad idea to price shop.
“Their competitors are recognizing that a lot of folks are shopping today, because there are deals to be had. So it may be that the best deal for you is at the competitors,” said Yates.
A quick Google search showed several of the big box stores offering deep discounts as well. The stores are calling it everything from "Flash Sales’ To “Black Friday in July.”
“The savviest shoppers really do the best, because all the retailers want your business. They know the shoppers are out there and looking to spend money. And they’re fighting for your business,” said Yates.
Keep in mind there are certain back to school items you might get at a discount on this weekend.
Alabama Tax Free Holiday starts Friday and goes through Sunday at midnight.
“See what the deal is on Prime Day and then at some of the stores they are already telling you what the deals will be this weekend, and you can determine which will be better,” said Yates.
Only certain items are tax free and there are restrictions within each category.
