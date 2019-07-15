ALEA launches Operation Southern Shield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Monday, Operation Southern Shield is underway.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is stepping up enforcement of traffic laws. More troopers are on the roadway thanks to federal overtime grants.
“We are going to target aggressive operators of motor vehicles. That will be speeding, following too close, aggressive lane changing. Everything that encompasses motor vehicle safety, we are going to target,” Smith said.
ALEA also wants drivers to slow down in construction zones and refrain from driving while distracted. Buckling up remains a problem for some drivers.
“Continue to wear your seatbelt. 64% of all fatal crashes we are seeing involve seatbelt non-compliance,” Smith said.
Operation Southern Shield lasts through Sunday night.
