Ala. teen becomes troop’s first African-American Eagle Scout

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Raphael Andre’ Pruitt, also known as Dre', is having a huge 2019.
He graduated from Ramsasy High School, got accepted to UAB and earned the ranks as Eagle Scout.
And in doing so, Pruitt made some history in Troop 21 out of Bluff Park, becoming the first African-American in the troop’s 100-year history to earn the ranking.
“It is so cool, I worked really hard to earn this honor,” said Pruitt. “I never wanted the recognition, what I wanted was to make some friends and learn some things, and boy have I.”
Pruitt earned the Eagle Scout badge by completing a project of adding some bricks around the flagpole at the Alabama Veterans Memorial. Those bricks will be swapped out for any engraved bricks donated to the Memorial with a veteran’s name on the brick.
Now that Pruitt has earned the level of Eagle Scout he has his sights set on the Order of the Arrow.
