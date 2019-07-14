Willie Mays Park gets facelift as part of worldwide Serve Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Willie Mays Park in Fairfield got a major facelift Saturday, thanks to dozens of volunteers from Church of the Highlands and the UAB Men’s Basketball team.
UAB guard Tavin Lovan has loved basketball since he was a little boy, so when he saw overgrown courts at Willie Mays Park in Fairfield, he wanted to help out.
“Not a lot of kids get the opportunity to even have a park in their neighborhood, so rebuilding this court is big for me, but not only me, for this community too," Lovan said.
Thousands of churches and volunteers are giving back to communities all across the world on Saturday, as part of world wide “Serve Day" and fixing up Willie Mays Park was at the top of Julie Smith’s list.
“About a year ago I saw a little boy playing basketball out here with grass grown all around him, the basketball courts were just crumpled so as a mom I felt that was very heartbreaking," said Church of Highlands project coordinator Julie Smith.
From taking down fences, mowing, picking up trash and raking up brush, dozens of volunteers brought the park and basketball courts back to life.
“It means a lot to me because I had a lot of people come out to give back to my community, I’m from Southside Chicago so you know it’s about giving back to the young kids," said UAB forward Tamell Pearson.
