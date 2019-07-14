Two shot at convenience store on Center Point Parkway

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Center Point that injured two men.
According to authorities, deputies received a report of shots fired around 10:04 p.m Saturday night. When the deputies arrived at an apartment complex on 25th Court NW, they found two men had been shot.
Authorities believe the shooting took place after a dispute between two groups of men. The shooting had taken place in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store on Center Point Parkway.
Two men have been arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree. The two suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Courtney Graham and 35-year-old Brandon McKinney.
The victims were transported to the hospital. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.
One of the suspects was also injured by gunfire. His injuries are listed as minor.
