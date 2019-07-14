Shooting in Jefferson County after domestic altercation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman called police Sunday afternoon, to report that her husband had shot her child’s father.
According to reports, the incident occurred at home in the 100 block of Haversham Dr.
The woman said that her child’s father entered the residence, armed with a pistol and began assaulting her. The woman’s husband then got his own pistol and shot the man.
Deputies arrived at the scene and recovered both weapons.
The injured man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
