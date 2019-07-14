One seriously injured, one dead in Lake Wedowee boating accident

By WBRC Staff | July 14, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 2:50 PM

LAKE WEDOWEE, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA is investigating a deadly boating accident that happened at Lake Wedowee.

The accident took place Sunday morning around 9 a.m. at the R.L. Harris Reservoir. The accident involved two personal watercrafts.

The personal watercrafts were operated by a 53-year-old male and his 17-year-old daughter. Both are from Atlanta.

Authorities confirmed the father died in the accident. The daughter’s right leg was amputated as a result of the accident.

The daughter was medflighted to a hospital in Atlanta.

The family has asked that the names not be released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

