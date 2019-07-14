House fire seriously injures one in Evergreen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A early morning house fire on Sunday has left one person seriously injured.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a house fire in the Evergreen community in Birmingham early Sunday morning. Firefighters rescued one person from the home.
The victim was transported to UAB. The victim was in serious condition. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
According to authorities, an investigation is underway.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
