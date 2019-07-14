First Alert: More storms and showers for evening, risk for isolated tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ISOLATED TORNADO THREAT: Barry is still a tropical storm this afternoon and the center of the system is near Shreveport, Louisiana. A large shield of steady rain is impacting Mississippi today and heat activated rain and storms are now rotating north into our area. A tornado watch is in effect for portions of south central Mississippi. While no watch is in effect for our area, there is an isolated tornado risk because of Barry. The greatest concern is with the heavier rain bands over west Alabama that are lifting north. We will be keeping a close eye on these areas for the threat of brief rotation. Stay weather alert, especially across western areas, and keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for updates.
WHAT TO EXPECT OVERNIGHT AND TOMORROW: The threat of storms will gradually diminish tonight but scattered showers could linger through late night. There may even be a few showers on radar in the early morning. Tomorrow’s weather setup will be much like today, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions, and scattered storms and showers lifting in from the south and southwest during the afternoon. Areas to the far west and northwest will still have a risk for an isolated tornado. Depending on the timing of the wet weather, high temperatures on Monday will range from mid 80s to low 90s.
SCATTERED STORMS THROUGH MID-WEEK AND BUILDING HEAT: Tuesday is going to be a very steamy day, with the heat, humidity, and isolated afternoon showers and storms.
What is left of Barry will pass to our north on Wednesday and this will help enhance our coverage of rain and storms. There may also be a few strong storms on Wednesday as well. After Wednesday, the heat really kicks in, with highs back in the mid 90s, and triple digit feels-like temperatures to close out the week. We will continue to mention a few afternoon pop-ups for the end of the week but the coverage will be limited. I will have more specifics in my forecast starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC Fox6.
