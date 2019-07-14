First Alert: More storms and showers for evening, risk for isolated tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ISOLATED TORNADO THREAT: Barry is still a tropical storm this afternoon and the center of the system is near Shreveport, Louisiana. A large shield of steady rain is impacting Mississippi today and heat activated rain and storms are now rotating north into our area. A tornado watch is in effect for portions of south central Mississippi. While no watch is in effect for our area, there is an isolated tornado risk because of Barry. The greatest concern is with the heavier rain bands over west Alabama that are lifting north. We will be keeping a close eye on these areas for the threat of brief rotation. Stay weather alert, especially across western areas, and keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for updates.