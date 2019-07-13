Students reflect on this year’s Fox6 Kids and Jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of Birmingham teenagers got the paychecks they’d worked for through FOX6 Kids and Jobs.
2019 is the 25th anniversary of the partnership between FOX6 and the Birmingham Mayors Office Division of Youth Services that helps teenagers find work for four weeks during the summer.
“It’s been a fantastic summer” said DYS Executive Director Galvin Billups.
He says he’s grateful to Mayor Randall Woodfin and the city council and hopes to see the program grow next year.
While the program gives teens a summer paycheck, it also helps them gain experience that can steer them toward a particular career.
Billups says more older teens are looking for jobs and internships related to technology and engineering.
17 year-old Amberlyn Moorer says after tutoring 2nd and 3rd graders in reading, she is thinking about becoming a teacher. She says after testing the students at the beginning and end of the program, “I was able to see a difference in them and I thought that was awesome”.
