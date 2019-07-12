Rape investigation underway at University of North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence authorities are investigating a rape on the University of North Alabama’s campus.
Investigators tell us the incident happened at Mattielou Hall on July 5.
We don’t have many details on the incident, but investigators say the person involved in the attack wasn’t a student.
Now students are worried saying more security measures need to be put in place to monitor who is coming in and out of the dorms.
Since Makayla Russell heard about the alleged rape on campus, she's taking steps to stay safe.
"I keep mace now, and I bring a friend with me to take someone where I'm going so I'm taking action to stay safe," she said.
Russell says UNA has always been a safe haven for students in the community, so this news is taking everyone by surprise.
Taylor Moss lives at Mattielou Hall she says this alleged incident has everyone on edge.
Moss says she won't feel safe until more security measures are in place to monitor who is coming in and out of the building.
"I feel like UNA needs to tighten up their restrictions on who is coming and out of the dorm," said Moss.
Students do have to use a key card to get in the dormitory.
But since people are always going in and out; it's easy for anyone to gain access inside.
"If somebody does come in the dorm that isn't a student UNA needs to figure out a way to monitor that person," said Moss.
WAFF 48 News plans to talk to UNA police about safety precautions and security next week.
We also are working on learning more details on this alleged rape.
