FIRST ALERT: Barry brings threat of locally heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BARRY MOVES INLAND: At 1 p.m. today Barry made a landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana as a category one hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The system has now weakened into a tropical storm but the heavier rain is just beginning and will continue to impact Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama throughout the remainder of the weekend. The threat of flooding will be the most significant concern out of this system. As for our area, there is certainly a tropical-feel to the air today and we’ve had more numerous scattered downpours and thunderstorms. There have been a couple of tornado warnings over far southwest Alabama. As with all landfalling tropical systems, we will need to keep a close eye on radar over the next two days as this system passes to our west. Any heavier tropical downpour may try to rotate, especially in areas to the far west and southwest. So we will continue to mention a low end tornado risk with this system.