FIRST ALERT: Barry brings threat of locally heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BARRY MOVES INLAND: At 1 p.m. today Barry made a landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana as a category one hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The system has now weakened into a tropical storm but the heavier rain is just beginning and will continue to impact Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama throughout the remainder of the weekend. The threat of flooding will be the most significant concern out of this system. As for our area, there is certainly a tropical-feel to the air today and we’ve had more numerous scattered downpours and thunderstorms. There have been a couple of tornado warnings over far southwest Alabama. As with all landfalling tropical systems, we will need to keep a close eye on radar over the next two days as this system passes to our west. Any heavier tropical downpour may try to rotate, especially in areas to the far west and southwest. So we will continue to mention a low end tornado risk with this system.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND: We will remain on the wetter side of Barry’s circulation center so the chance for rain will continue overnight and into the day on Sunday. The possibility of a passing storm will be higher during the early evening hours and again, tomorrow afternoon, during the peak heating. That said, the increase in clouds and higher rain chances will help keep our temperatures in the middle 80s. It’s also going to a bit more windy tomorrow, with a south wind at 6 to 12 mph, possibly gusting up to 20 mph.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The remnants of Barry will continue to slowly lift north towards the Ohio Valley for the start of next week. Plenty of moisture will remain in place across our region so there will likely be another good coverage of scattered storms and showers for Monday and Tuesday. Once again, we will need to keep an eye on this activity for the possibility of a stronger rotating cell. It’s going to feel much hotter by Tuesday in areas with less rain, with temperatures reaching as high as 90º. By Wednesday what is left of Barry should be over New England and our area will return to the typical summer setup, with sizzling heat, humidity, and isolated afternoon storms. Another upper level trough may dive south and increase rain chances next weekend. I will share more specifics on this system and have plenty of radar updates after the baseball this evening on WBRC Fox6.
