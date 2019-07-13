Authorities investigating boating death in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating a boating accident that took place on the Coosa River in Wetumpka.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol is currently at the scene of a single-vehicle boating accident in Wetumpka.
The accident happened around midnight when a boat struck an overhanging tree. A female passenger was killed in the accident.
The operator of the vehicle was not injured. There were no other passengers on the boat at the time of the accident.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Krista Danielle Elliot. She was from Wetumpka.
No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.