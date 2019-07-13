Alabama Comic Con kicks off at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fans of all things pop culture gathered Saturday to kick-off the Alabama Comic Con.
For many people at the con, it was a chance to dress up as their favorite hero.
The two-day-event, held at the BJCC, brings together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups, in an affordable, family friendly environment.
Several celebrities were on hand to sign autographs, including wrestling legend Ric Flair and actor Sean Patrick Flanery.
People also had a chance to listen to some of their favorite pop icons speak at a variety of different panels. For one vendor, comic cons are all about giving people a chance to fit in.
“You can meet up with people you don’t even know, but because you guys share the same thing in common, whether its an comic book or a sci fi movie you can potentially build a friendship out of what you guys have in common,” said vendor Tony Okumura.
The Alabama Comic Con will be open again tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
