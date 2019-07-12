4-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after dog attack in JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police received a call for assistance on Friday around 11:30 a.m. at a convenience store on Highway 75 in the Palmerdale community.
Authorities say the caller reported a 4-year-old boy had been attacked by a dog in a truck.
The child’s mother and several other people struggled to get the dog off of the boy, who suffered severe injuries.
Police say the child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Animal Control will take custody of the dog.
Authorities continue to investigate.
