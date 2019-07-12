Vigil held for Tuscaloosa mom shot on interstate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Zakia Bibbs was one loved young woman.
Dozens of friends and family shared stories about the 25-year-old woman in a balloon release held Wednesday night in her loving memory.
The large crowd released hundreds of green and white balloons for her in the sky. Investigators said Bibbs was shot and killed while traveling in a car with two others on I-59-20 near mile marker 96.
Police believe it was a result of a type of road rage situation. The young mother is remembered as a woman of faith with a big strong personality who loved her family.
She leaves behind a fiancée and a son, Mason.
“Just to see someone took her away from us. It just hurts us because she was my best friend. She was my everything. Now, who am I going to? I don’t have nobody else to go to. I’m going to miss her," said Brittany Thomas, Bibbs’ sister.
“No words can even be expressed to explain the kind of person she was. She was all that and one. How can like, she basically raised us and she’s our sister. How you going to raise your two siblings on your own?" said brother Dequan Bibbs.
Police are still searching for the shooting suspect. If you have any information related to the killing of Zakia Bibbs call the Tuscaloosa violent crimes unit now at 205-464-8640.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.