UAB Football turns to yoga to help with recovery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Watching a 300 poundb offensive lineman do yoga is not a sight you see every day.
When Colby Ragland started playing football at UAB, he never imagined that yoga would become part of his weekly routine.
“I heard about it, but I was scared to try it and I didn’t think it was for guys,” the UAB offensive lineman said.
From tree poses to downward facing dog, UAB football started incorporating yoga into their training to help with recovery.
“I had a problem with my hips being tight so doing the different poses has helped open my hips up and helped me get stronger and faster,” Ragland said.
“If you do it right, you really get your body recovered. If you’re tight during the whole week, it really takes stuff off your mind," said UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston.
UAB believes yoga is a great break from the X’s and O’s of the game. It not only helps the players relax, but it also helps with their breathing.
“We’re teaching those guys how to fall asleep on the road, fall asleep faster at night to get that extra hour of sleep, and how to get into that deep sleep faster. Yoga is just a great way to teach them how to get into that mindset with their breathing," said UAB head strength and conditioning coach Lyle Henley.
Although UAB has incorporated yoga into its routine for a couple of years now, there’s been lots of laughs along the way.
“It’s funny when you tell a bunch of people, yeah I got yoga on Friday and they’re kind of like what? But the whole team is liking it and it gets them going," Johnston said.
“I look at him, he’s falling, I’m falling, but you get better and better every time," said Ragland.
UAB will continue to do yoga throughout the season to help with recovery after games.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.