Oak Mountain Missions needs help feeding families as donations dwindle

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oak Mountain Missions in Pelham is in big need right now as they are running really low on donations.
As shelves empty in the mission’s pantry, they are asking for you to dig into your pantry or your wallet and help them restock.
Dianne Cesario is the Assistant Director of the Oak Mountain Missions and she says that they help feed 450 families in Jefferson and Shelby counties.
“We are that extra hand that they need to help put food on their tables,” Cesario explains. But right now, supplies is dwindling.
Most people think of giving around the holidays, so a lot of organizations like Oak Mountain Missions suffer during the summer months.
They are going to continue to help these families as long as they can stretch their resources, but families might not get as much food as they usually do.
“What we give will be less and less. If we don’t have, we share with what we have so if we don’t have it, then we will not be able to help our families,” Cesario said.
If you want to help, they are asking for non-perishable items like canned foods. They use a lot of peanut butter and jelly. They also like to hand out hearty soups. And they need paper products like paper towels.
