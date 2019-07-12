Hoover’s 7-on-7 Tournament features some of the nation’s top recruits

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover is hosting its annual 7-on-7 tournament this weekend at the Hoover Met Complex.
The tournament features teams across our state and the Southeast, and includes some of the nation’s top recruits like Mallard Creek’s Trenton Simpson. Simpson is a four-star linebacker and is committed to Auburn. We caught up with the Auburn commit to find out why he chose the Tigers.
“It’s the place I felt most at home at, I felt most comfortable with the coaching staff, I loved the atmosphere I was in, hanging out with the players I just felt really comfortable there. I felt like that was the place for me and that’s why me and my family chose there,” Simpson said.
Hoover’s tournament started on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.