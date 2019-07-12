Homewood Gourmet: Summer tomato and shrimp salad

Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the shrimp boil, bay leaf, and lemon and stir well. Add the shrimp, reduce the heat to medium and cook 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are pink and cooked through. Quickly remove shrimp with a slotted spoon to a large tray to cool. Cut shrimp in half crosswise and refrigerate until ready to use.