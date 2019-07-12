Homewood Gourmet: Summer tomato and shrimp salad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Learn to make summer tomato and shrimp salad like Homewood Gourmet.
DIRECTIONS:
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 cup shrimp boil seasoning
1 bay leaf
1 lemon, cut in half
½ cup good quality mayonnaise
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 medium ripe tomatoes, cut into large chunks
3 large celery stalks, sliced into ½-inch pieces
8 large Bibb lettuce leaves
Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the shrimp boil, bay leaf, and lemon and stir well. Add the shrimp, reduce the heat to medium and cook 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are pink and cooked through. Quickly remove shrimp with a slotted spoon to a large tray to cool. Cut shrimp in half crosswise and refrigerate until ready to use.
Whisk together the mayonnaise, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Fold in tomatoes, celery and reserved shrimp and stir gently until well combined.
Arrange 2 lettuce leaves on each of 4 plates. Spoon shrimp mixture evenly over each plate and serve immediately. Shrimp mixture can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.