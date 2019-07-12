Homewood Gourmet: Summer tomato and shrimp salad

Homewood Gourmet: Summer tomato and shrimp salad
By WBRC Staff | July 12, 2019 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 9:29 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Learn to make summer tomato and shrimp salad like Homewood Gourmet.

DIRECTIONS:

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup shrimp boil seasoning

1 bay leaf

1 lemon, cut in half

½ cup good quality mayonnaise

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 medium ripe tomatoes, cut into large chunks

3 large celery stalks, sliced into ½-inch pieces

8 large Bibb lettuce leaves

Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the shrimp boil, bay leaf, and lemon and stir well. Add the shrimp, reduce the heat to medium and cook 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are pink and cooked through. Quickly remove shrimp with a slotted spoon to a large tray to cool. Cut shrimp in half crosswise and refrigerate until ready to use.

Whisk together the mayonnaise, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Fold in tomatoes, celery and reserved shrimp and stir gently until well combined.

Arrange 2 lettuce leaves on each of 4 plates. Spoon shrimp mixture evenly over each plate and serve immediately. Shrimp mixture can be made ahead and refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.