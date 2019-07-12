Birmingham Mayor pulling millions from city schools, investing in job readiness programs for graduates

The Woodfin administration says students will benefit more from the new investment, “Because of the economic performance Birmingham has had revenues to the school system or at $3 million already, before general funds are allocated. So, this year will be allocated $1 million, There’s actually a bonus because the revenue that the school system has gotten based on the development of projects like DC BLOX, it’s in enabling the school system and the city to spread its investment to students and families,” a representative said.