Birmingham Mayor pulling millions from city schools, investing in job readiness programs for graduates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposed 2020 budget giving less money to Birmingham City Schools and investing that money into a scholarship program.
The Head of BCS, Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring sent a letter to Mayor Woodfin, in June, asking him to reconsider pulling millions of dollars out of city schools.
The Woodfin administration strongly touting the program called, “The Birmingham Promise” as an initiative designed to ready BCS graduates for the workforce, with a strong emphasis on tech jobs.
The city pumped $3 million into schools in 2019.
The 2020 budget proposes investing $1 million into city schools, the other $2 million will go towards the Birmingham Promise program.
Dr. Herring's letter to Woodfin supports the new initiative; however, Herring is requesting the Mayor not take the money to fund the Birmingham Promise from city schools.
The Woodfin administration says students will benefit more from the new investment, “Because of the economic performance Birmingham has had revenues to the school system or at $3 million already, before general funds are allocated. So, this year will be allocated $1 million, There’s actually a bonus because the revenue that the school system has gotten based on the development of projects like DC BLOX, it’s in enabling the school system and the city to spread its investment to students and families,” a representative said.
Birmingham city council has not yet approved Mayor Woodfin’s 2020 budget.
