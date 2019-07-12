Bessemer City Schools superintendent announces planned retirement

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Stewart has announced he plans to retire next year after a 28-year career in education.
Dr. Stewart says he will retire on January 1, 2020.
“I have had the privilege and good fortune to work with a progressive and supportive Board of Education, a knowledgeable, highly professional, student-centered administrative team, and a dedicated, collaborative group of teachers and staff who always have the best interest of students at the top of their agendas,” Dr. Stewart said in a press release.
Dr. Stewart has served as the superintendent since 2016. According to a press release, he is most proud of implementing technology-related innovations like the PowerSchool student management system, adding art to the curriculum and the Ready to Work program.
When Dr. Stewart began his role as superintendent, five of seven Bessemer City schools were on the state’s failing list. Today, only Bessemer City High School remains on the list, and Dr. Stewart expects it to be removed when a new list is published next year.
“It is my hope and belief that the timing of this announcement will allow the district enough time to recruit and select the best possible candidate to lead the district into the future,” Dr. Stewart said. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead this District and grateful to be able to close out my career in Bessemer City Schools. In some small way I hope that during my time here I have had a positive impact on our children” He added.
