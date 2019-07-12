Backpack Connections Tuscaloosa organizes school supply drive for kids

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Apples for Education Campaign has helped outfit kids with backpacks and schools supplies for more than a decade.
Thursday, the organization kicked off its latest campaign in the Tuscaloosa area.
"We had a man donate a $100 bill,” said Pam Rogers.
Backpack Connections Tuscaloosa wants to make more happy memories this year for the area's school children.
Groups who make up the non-profit partnership held a kickoff ceremony at University Mall.
Apples for Education is the largest fundraiser of the year for the effort.
Around 2,300 Tuscaloosa city and county school students who need school supplies are already registered.
People can help them by donating cash and/or school supplies at several locations around town including across from the security desk at University Mall.
"Our goal is to fill up all of these boards with apples with green apples. Cause green represents money and empty all of the red apples off the tree,” Rogers continued.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.