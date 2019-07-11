Power of Art: New Five Points mural aims to unite and spark conversation

The mural measures 90 feet by 23 feet and is the first of its kind in the Five Points South neighborhood. It’s called “Freezing Time” and depicts everything from classic Nintendo game characters and a dog , to a romantic scene, and even someone getting punched in the face. The bright colors painted on a rich purple background in a style that evokes thoughts of Andy Warhol, but is exquisitely unique, just like the experience and emotions that the artist says everyone will have when they see it.