FIRST ALERT: Barry makes landfall, downgraded to tropical storm

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches. These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. By early next week, Barry is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across western portions of the Tennessee Valley. The highest rainfall totals looks to develop west of New Orleans, and it looks like they could escape the worst of the flooding over this weekend. WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Warning this morning, with tropical storm conditions currently spreading across the area. Tropical storm conditions are occurring across the Tropical Storm Warning area in southeastern Louisiana at this time. Wind gusts to tropical-storm force in squalls are possible along portions of the coasts of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle through Saturday night. Winds are expected to diminish this evening as the center of the storm moves over land and weakens over time. TORNADOES: A couple tornadoes are possible today across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The threat for tornadoes will spread into parts of Mississippi Sunday.