FIRST ALERT: Barry makes landfall, downgraded to tropical storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barry's life as a hurricane was extremely short-lived and has been downgraded back to a Tropical Storm with 70 mph winds. Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana around noon CT. Barry continues to slowly move to the northwest at 6 mph. Barry will slowly weaken now that the center is over land. It should begin a northward jog starting tonight and into tomorrow. The heavy rainfall event is just beginning, and flash flooding remains a major concern for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. The main change in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center is that they dropped the hurricane watch for the Louisiana Coast east of Grand Isle. They also issued a tropical storm warning for the Louisiana coast from Cameron to Sabine Pass. The tropical storm watch for the Mississippi Coast has been discontinued.
IMPACTS FOR LOUISIANA AND MISSISSIPPI:
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Intracoastal City to Shell Beach... 3 to 6 feet
Shell Beach to Biloxi, MS...3 to 5 feet
Lake Pontchartrain....3 to 5 feet
Biloxi, MS to the Mississippi/Alabama border... 2 to 4 feet
Lake Maurepas...1 to 3 feet
Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.RAINFALL: Barry is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 20 inches over south-central and southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches. These rains are expected to lead to dangerous, life threatening flooding over portions of the central Gulf Coast into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Across the remainder of the Lower Mississippi Valley, total rain accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches. By early next week, Barry is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across western portions of the Tennessee Valley. The highest rainfall totals looks to develop west of New Orleans, and it looks like they could escape the worst of the flooding over this weekend. WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Warning this morning, with tropical storm conditions currently spreading across the area. Tropical storm conditions are occurring across the Tropical Storm Warning area in southeastern Louisiana at this time. Wind gusts to tropical-storm force in squalls are possible along portions of the coasts of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle through Saturday night. Winds are expected to diminish this evening as the center of the storm moves over land and weakens over time. TORNADOES: A couple tornadoes are possible today across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. The threat for tornadoes will spread into parts of Mississippi Sunday.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...* Intracoastal City to Grand Isle
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
*Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle*Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans*Intracoastal City to Sabine Pass
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...*Intracoastal City to Biloxi*Lake Pontchartrain
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for....
*Biloxi to the Mississippi/ Alabama border
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...*Intracoastal City to CameronA Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area generally within 48 hours.Interests elsewhere along the Gulf Coast from the Upper Texas Coast to the Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress of this system.
Coastal Alabama will see high rip currents, 4-6” of rainfall that could cause flooding and wind gusts over 30 mph. Spin up tornadoes or stronger wind gusts will be possible with storms that lash the coastline.
Central Alabama will see waves of showers and storms from Barry. Best chance for showers and storms will occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches possible in West Alabama with lower rainfall totals as you head into east Alabama. The threat for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and or brief spin up tornadoes is very low at this time thanks to a westerly shift in the storm's track. Greater potential for severe weather will likely remain well to our west in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi today and tomorrow.
