FIRST ALERT: Barry will mean some weekend rainfall locally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We can expect a few showers and thunderstorms this evening mainly south of I-20. Expect overnight lows in the mid 70s. The overall rain chances are around 30-percent. Most of us will escape rain early Saturday, but the rain chances will likely increase during the afternoon and evening. Expect the heaviest rainfall west of I-65.
Alabama will see locally heavy rainfall at times especially over the weekend. Storms will be capable of producing several inches. The threat for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and or brief spin up tornadoes is low at this time, but something we will monitor and keep you updated on. The threat would increase if Barry took a more easterly track.
A stalled out front to our north combined with bands of rain spiraling around Barry, we mean scattered storms developing this afternoon and evening, especially in north Alabama. Saturday, the coverage of rain and storms will be greater and we will need to monitor west Alabama for any strong or severe storms. Depending on the exact track of Barry we may or may not see much rain from the system, best chance in far west Alabama. Early next week, if Barry makes a curve to the northeast could we see rain chances in west Alabama.
