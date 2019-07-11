FIRST ALERT: Barry will mean some weekend rainfall locally

A stalled out front to our north combined with bands of rain spiraling around Barry, we mean scattered storms developing this afternoon and evening, especially in north Alabama. Saturday, the coverage of rain and storms will be greater and we will need to monitor west Alabama for any strong or severe storms. Depending on the exact track of Barry we may or may not see much rain from the system, best chance in far west Alabama. Early next week, if Barry makes a curve to the northeast could we see rain chances in west Alabama.