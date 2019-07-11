4 fatalities in early morning crash on I-22 near Jasper

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people were killed in an early Thursday morning wreck on Interstate 22.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm four Little Rock, Ark. residents were killed when the Nissan Altima they were traveling in was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The incident happened on I-22 in the eastbound lanes around 1:50 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 61 near Jasper. ALEA says the driver of the truck was driving west in the eastbound lanes when it hit the car carrying four people.
The victims of the crash are identified as 49-year-old Monica Daniele Jackson, 50-year-old Tamblyn J. Jackson, 29-year-old Kheri Thomas Ayers, and 42-year-old Daniel Izell Johnson, all of Little Rock, Ark.
Authorities say the truck was driven by 25-year-old Michael Troy Majors of Bessemer. He was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No further details about the crash are available.
