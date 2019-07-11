CBD products put to the test: Are you getting what you’re paying for?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CBD is all the craze right now. You can find it in everything from gummies to teas to drops and sprays. It’s marketed to relieve all kinds of pain. On the labels, you’ll find dosages ranging from 25 milligrams of CBD to 100 to even over 1,000 mg. The products can cost as little as $4 to hundreds of dollars.
We wanted to see if what's on the label is what's actually in the products. We recently sent three products to EVIO Labs, a CBD testing facility in south Florida. The lab has seen a boom in CBD business.
"When we started the company, we were doing about 20 samples a day and now we’re up to roughly about a hundred, 120. Soon to be about 200 a day,” Chris Martinez, with EVIO Labs Florida said.
The lab is testing for potency. The first product is a pack of 10 watermelon rings. Each ring has 10 milligrams of CBD (100 milligrams total). Testing found the product has almost 94 milligrams, so it passed. Martinez tells us even though 100mg is on the package, there can be a +/- 10-15% variance. So the 94mg falls into that category.
The second product is a tangerine tea mix with 25 milligrams. Testing shows the packet has 24.42 milligrams of CBD. It also passed.
Our last product is a Plus CBD oil hemp spray at 100 milligrams. It came in at almost 95 milligrams, but it also has trace amounts of THC which is the part of the marijuana plant that gets you high. EVIO labs says it’s within legal limits.
Alabama is one of the states that makes it legal to produce, sell or posses CBD from hemp as as long as it doesn’t exceed 0.3% of THC.
"This particular product does have some trace metals of THC, but not enough where you would have the euphoric effect of the THC in this product,” Martinez said.
The company also tested for a number of other harmful things like pesticides.
"Everything tested really well. There was no pesticides, mycotoxins, heavy metals. They all passed a filth inspection which we do on all of our samples as well,” Martinez said.
We took the results to the CBD store on Highway 280 in Birmingham where we purchased the watermelon rings. Store owner B.J. Autry tells us his products are third party tested and he’s glad to see our testing shows his products are safe and that his customers are getting what they’re paying for.
"It makes me feel good. I’m confident that we do everything the right way,” Autry said. Even though our samples came back legit, Martinez says that’s not always the case.
"We are seeing an influx of samples from a formulation standpoint getting better, but there is still are a lot of products that we test for on a consistent basis that the label doesn’t match the product and the THC and CBD levels are fluctuating as well,” Martinez said.
While the federal government is still evaluating CBD products, states are setting their own rules when it comes to CBD. Martinez says it’s important for people to look on the labels to make sure they are legit. You can scan QR codes on them to find testing results as well.
