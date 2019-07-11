CBD products put to the test: Are you getting what you’re paying for?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CBD is all the craze right now. You can find it in everything from gummies to teas to drops and sprays. It’s marketed to relieve all kinds of pain. On the labels, you’ll find dosages ranging from 25 milligrams of CBD to 100 to even over 1,000 mg. The products can cost as little as $4 to hundreds of dollars.