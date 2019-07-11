Amazon spending $700 Million on job training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon is planning to invest $700 million for 100,000 employees by 2025, to retain workers in what they are calling “upskill". This means those who end up working for Amazon at the Bessemer Fulfillment Center, will benefit with the program. The work continues to get the Bessemer Fulfillment Center ready to open next year.
A top official with Amazon says retaining effort is just good business.
“We believe as a large employer we have the opportunity to create great jobs and great jobs are where you come to work with an employer and you gain experience and you have the opportunity to build skills.” Ardine Williams, VP of People Operations said.
Amazon realizes this could lead to some of their workers leaving to go to work for other companies after they get additional skills “In a perfect world we would love to have people stay and advance with Amazon but in some cases perhaps the jobs they really have a passion for doesn’t exist within the company.”Amazon said.
Meanwhile Amazon is still preparing to train workers at it’s Bessemer operation. The state of Alabama plans to help with training. Also Lawson State Community College has talked with Amazon about using their programs to assist with the training.
“Mech-a-tronics was formed several years back. Really it’s a fusion of electrical, mechanical, electronics, robotics and it takes each one of those areas and teaches them.” Tommy Hobbs, Asst. Dean of Lawson State Community College said.
Hobbs said Amazon has yet to tell them which areas they would need for their training at this time.
Once Amazon gets ready for job application, the city of Bessemer will hold job fairs at the Bessemer Civic Center to help people know what they need to do to land those jobs
