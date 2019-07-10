YMCA Tuscaloosa launches Operation Backpack school drive

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - From July 10-August 4 a back-to-school drive in Tuscaloosa will be going on at Central YMCA office on 13th Street.
You can donate school supplies like pencils, paper, crayons and put them in the box there or you can pack the school supplies in backpack and also drop it off.
Ashley Waid, CEO for YMCA Tuscaloosa, said they’re looking to provide 200-300 students with new school supplies this year and they really need your help to do it. The Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama is also a partner. You can drop supplies off there or at the Walmart in Northport and Skyland Boulevard.
There are families who depend on drives like this to get school supplies for their kids, the CEO said they hope to relieve the financial burden on parents who need the help the most.
“We can reach more children in Tuscaloosa there’s such a huge need for school supplies here. And there’s so many children who don’t have fresh supplies when they start school. What we do is we want to make sure that children when they start school that they are able to reach their full potential,” said Ashley Waid CEO YMCA Tuscaloosa.
Waid said when you bring the backpack in make sure you write and put a special note in there, wishing that child a great school year.
For more information on locations and the school supply list click here. You can learn more about the YMCA Tuscaloosa by clicking here.
