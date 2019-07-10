Teen clerk shot during robbery described as “outstanding young man”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heart stopping surveillance video shows a man with a gun demanding a clerk to open the safe.
As police continue to search for the shooter, Maalik is recovering in the hospital.
We spoke with close family friends and teachers to get an update on how he’s doing now.
“It’s one of those infectious laughs. When he laughs, you just laugh with him," said Carver High School Choral Director Bobby Stringer.
“You can’t help but love him. You just can’t help but love him," said science teacher Emma Miles.
And close family friend Lynn Dozier said, fighting back tears, “I have never met a teenager, female or male, like Maalik. He is really one of a kind.”
He’s been called a star student with a bright future.
Maalik has passion, for music, for friends, and for family.
“I tell people, if we had 700 hundred kids like him, we wouldn’t need an assistant principal, we wouldn’t need school resource officers,” said Stringer. “He is just an outstanding young man.”
He graduated from Carver High School, and is set to start college at Alabama State University in the fall.
But on Sunday night, while working at the Dollar General, a man walked in demanding money from the safe.
But when Maalik told him it was a timed open safe, that’s when the man shot him.
He got away with nothing.
After hearing the news, Dozier said she was stunned.
“I know he wants to do so well,” said Dozier. “And to have this happen is just, ugh.”
But in true Maalik fashion, he’s making promising steps toward recovery.
Family members say he’s talking and asking for pen and paper to draw.
“One of the things he asked for was something to eat. I said, ‘He’s fine. Send him home. He’s alright now,'” joked Stringer.
The bullet traveled through his intestine.
His grandmother confirmed he had to have a kidney removed.
But people close to Maalik and his family say this is only an obstacle-- one he will overcome stronger than before.
“There is more to come from Maalik,” said Miles. “So watch out world, because he’s coming.”
