Talladega Superspeedway “Fan Experience”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new fan experience at the Talladega Superspeedway is now 40 percent complete.
Wednesday, track officials gave the media and business leaders a tour of what they call the biggest project since the track itself was built 50 years ago.
The track’s director of public relations says it will bring fans face to face with drivers, bringing back the experience he remembers from when he was a kid.
"I grew up in the '70s and the '80s and I can remember going to races as a teenager, and when the race was over with, we would be able to go down into the pits and the garage area after the race," said PR director Russell Branham.
Things changed and that up close and personal interaction became a thing of the past. Now for the first time at any NASCAR track, Talladega will have a pavilion where food is served and where top drivers will drive up and park, and meet with fans .
Park official brought out a Kyle Busch car from the Motorsports Hall of Fame during the tour to show where the drivers would park.
"I mean it just, it really gets me fired up to know that our fans are going to be able to have that incredible access and to be able to see their heroes. I mean, I grew up loving racing. I grew up loving NASCAR drivers and getting to be close to them. We're giving the fans the same opportunity here," Branham said.
Workers at Hoar Construction ceremoniously signed the last steel beam for the skeleton of the fan experience building, then it was hoisted into place.
The expansion, which also includes a new NASCAR garage, RV parking and redesigned media center, is expected to be complete in time for the October race.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.