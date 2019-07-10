Pepper Place Pop up Restaurant brings fresh ideas and fresh food to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fresh, locally source, and organic. That’s the goal of everything on the menu at Blue Root Company. The new Pop up restaurant is now open in Pepper Place.
“The concept of blue root is to Bring bright beautiful, nutrient dense food to Birmingham-ians who don’t want to sacrifice nutrition or taste for convenience,” says found Jennifer Ryan. “The menu is very produce forward, and we source locally and organically whenever possible so you will see a celebration of seasonal pure ingredients.”
The menu includes salads, grain bowls and delicious superfood snacks, and even a superfood mushroom coffee with steamed organic almond milk.
I can personally say it’s delicious, and worth a try.
“It’s plant based, but it does contain a little bit of coffee. This gives us all the benefits of mushrooms, alongside all the stuff we love about coffee,” explains Ryan.
Ryan launched the concept at the Pepper Place Farmer’s market, and it took off. The pop-up location is the first step to a possible permanent storefront.
“Which we are really excited about and we think it will be a really huge opportunity to bridge the gap in Birmingham in terms of locally sourced healthy beautiful food for people who have real lives and busy schedules,” says Ryan.
She’s originally from Los Angeles, and has lived in New York. After moving to Birmingham with her husband she found herself searching for somewhere to get a quick, local, organic salad or grain bowl, and found it was missing in the market.
So, she did some research, and decided to start Blue Root Company, using not just local produce, but also local talent.
“I spent a lot of time with chefs around town, the culinary talent here is really extraordinary,” explains Ryan.
She teamed up with James Beard award winning chef Robin Bashinsky to cultivate a unique and seasonal menu.
“He subscribes to the same philosophy that I do, which is it shouldn’t be that difficult to eat beautifully curated simple foods on a day to day basis. So I have asked him to come and help curate the menu for blue root. That’s where the concept was born,” says Ryan.
Blue Root is open Tuesday, Thursdays 7am-9am, 11am-130pm, 4pm-630pm and Saturdays from 7am – 12pm through July.
They are also hosting free summer evening events. Tuesday nights at 5:30 there is “sunset sweat series” of free workout classes with everything from kick boxing to barre. Thursday nights they host a clean cocktail hour with local vendors.
Find out what you need to know about it all on their website www.bluerootco.com
