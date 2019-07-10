Pelham police and fire on scene of chlorine spill at water treatment plant

Pelham police and fire on scene of chlorine spill at water treatment plant
No injuries have been reported (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | July 10, 2019 at 11:06 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 12:18 PM

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police and fire are telling homeowners and area businesses in the Indian Hills community to stay inside with their doors and windows closed while they investigate a chlorine spill at a water treatment plant on Trailridge Drive.

Fire Chief Tim Honeycutt said 140 pounds of chlorine is leaking.

People in the Indian Hills are being told to shelter in place
People in the Indian Hills are being told to shelter in place (Source: Pelham PD)

The treatment plant is located behind some homes. No injuries have been reported.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.