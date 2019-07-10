Pelham police and fire on scene of chlorine spill at water treatment plant

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police and fire are telling homeowners and area businesses in the Indian Hills community to stay inside with their doors and windows closed while they investigate a chlorine spill at a water treatment plant on Trailridge Drive.
Fire Chief Tim Honeycutt said 140 pounds of chlorine is leaking.
The treatment plant is located behind some homes. No injuries have been reported.
We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.
