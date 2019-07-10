Legion FC finds motivation in Team USA’s Women’s World Cup win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Seeing USA women’s soccer team, win the Women’s World Cup, has been inspirational for Legion FC forward Chandler Hoffman.
“I’m excited because I know a couple of them personally and to see them so successful, it’s an incredible thing," Hoffman said.
Legion FC, Birmingham’s professional soccer club, hopes the excitement from the women’s team carries over to the local level, as they get ready to play at home the next three Saturdays.
“It’s all about supporting the local teams. Yes, it’s good to support the national team, but this goes beyond supporting the national level, it’s about supporting the pro teams, the clubs and semi-pro teams in your city,” said Legion FC Midfielder Mikey Lopez.
Legion has lost seven of their last nine games, but this week, they’re using the Women’s World Cup win as motivation to help turn the season around.
“It’s incredible to see these women do it on the biggest stage, it’s inspiring for everyone,” Hoffman added.
“We play for the city and we’re going to fight for the city no matter what, no matter how bad the times are, we are always going to be fighting for the city," said Lopez.
Legion will play North Carolina FC this Saturday at BBVA Field at 7pm.
