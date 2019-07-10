Kayaking rental and launch opens at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - In addition to walking, playing ball, and cycling, there’s now one more thing you can do at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
Wednesday, Oxford Mayor Alton Craft cut the ribbon on Choccolocco Kayak, with other local political and business leaders nearby.
It's a kayak docking spot that also rents kayaks and shuttles kayakers upstream for a trip that takes an hour and a half to two hours.
Choccolocco Creek Watershed spearheaded the project with the help of a conservation grant and 75% of the rental fees go back to the organization to fund even more projects in the area.
“It’s a nice family float, we’ll put you in next stream at Cider Ridge, Mellon Bridge area. And then you float back to our building here. It’s about a two hour float, it’s easy, relaxing, just a nice, easy float,” says Jennifer Yates of the Choccolocco Creek Watershed.
Choccolocco Kayak is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and allowed kayakers during the grand opening celebration Wednesday.
Kayak rentals are $25 each or you can bring your own.
