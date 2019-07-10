Joyful Stitchers “Doing Good”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Between the hum of sewing machines and a lot of laughter there’s a group of ladies in Alabaster who are touching the lives of strangers through sewing.
Every Thursday The Joyful Stitchers meet in a house owned by the First Baptist Church of Alabaster. There are more than two dozen of them knitting, crocheting and sewing by hand. They make everything from dolls to quilts to shawls. They sew bags to fit on walkers, comfort pillows for patients, activity blankets for babies and fidget blankets for adults.
They make up to 5,000 items a year. So what do they do with it? They give it all away to hospitals, nursing homes and to anyone who needs a joyful touch.
Carol Collins is a leader of The Joyful Stitchers. She explains that each item is a statement of their faith and a spiritual outreach to those in need. She says, “There are a lot of people out there who are suffering in pain and need somebody to just say I love you. These items give a sense of peace to the people who receive them.”
The Joyful Stitchers have taken over a three bedroom house owned by The First Baptist Church of Alabaster. Every room is filled with their workshops or with a plentiful supply of cloth, yarn and other items needed for their work. Through it all the women are bound by faith and friendship and a need to make a difference one stitch at a time.
If you’d like to know more about The Joyful Stitchers contact First Baptist Church of Alabaster here.
