Hoover leaders approve comprehensive plan

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover planning and zoning commission approved the city’s first comprehensive plan Monday night.
“This plan, it outlines goals for just smart sustainable development, gives us an opportunity to look at redevelopment city wide," said Mayor Frank Brocato.
Some of the conceptual drawings in the plan involve redevelopment in areas along Highway 280, Lorna Road, and even the Riverchase Galleria. The plan outlines the shopping center as becoming a city center.
“This will give us a chance to work with the owners of the Galleria, who by the way are all in, to transform the Galleria over the next 5, 10, 15 years into an area that is certainly more walkable, has greenspace,” said Brocato.
"We were proceeded by really brilliant people who really planned the city well. We inherited a really great city,” said councilman Mike Shaw.
However, Shaw - who also sits on the planning and zoning commission - adds now that Hoover has gotten so big, it’s time to put pen to paper.
"I think we’ve reached a situation now where we need a more formal, a more documented method of planning,” Shaw said.
City leaders call it a “living document,” meaning changes could be made. But the plan lays out the bone structure to what Hoover is striving to become.
"I think the best thing about it, is it gives us a snapshot of where we are and where we’re headed in the short to midterm,” said Shaw.
