Heart Gallery Alabama: Nicole, Austin & Jonathan

Jonathan was born August 2007. His favorite subject is reading because it’s fun. He enjoys playing soccer and likes to kick the ball and run. He wants to be a policeman when he grows up so that he can catch bad guys. Jonathan likes going to the movies, going skating, eating out, and watching basketball games. He loves playing on the computer and his game system. Jonathan is very friendly but has trouble getting along with other children his age when in large groups. He doesn’t like to share his things and can become aggressive at times. He behaves well with his foster family and does great in structured settings. Jonathan is impulsive and needs supervision and structure to thrive. Jonathan uses good manners and is very lovable. He wants to be adopted into a family that is fun and that will be nice to him and his brother and sister.