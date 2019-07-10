The fountain of youth is closer than you think

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Father time always wins out in the end, but there is no reason why people can’t at least give him a run for his money.
Members of the Hoover Hurricanes swim team spend a lot of time in the pool and it has helped the swimmers fight off the stigma of getting old.
“I feel like I’m 20 when I’m in the water,” said 63-year-old Jane Burgess. “It makes me happy and I have more flexibility and stamina, and a lot of that is attributed to my work in the pool.”
Burgess and several of her teammates also swim for the competitive nature of the sport. Some of the Hurricanes recently competed in the Senior Olympic Games out in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with some even placing in the top eight.
