FIRST ALERT: Tracking hot weather locally and a developing system in the Gulf

Increasing rain chances after today thanks to the future tropical system in the Gulf and a weak front. The combination of moisture and forcing will likely give us scattered to numerous showers and storms starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Saturday. With additional clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures should drop into the lower 90s vs the mid to upper 90s. Models continue to show an area of low pressure organizing into a tropical depression or storm by tomorrow. The majority of the models keep this system in the Gulf, organizing, and traveling westward towards Louisiana and Texas. Then the data shows this system moving into Louisiana and northwards towards Arkansas by this weekend. The track and intensity of this storm remains uncertain due to the fact it hasn’t organized yet. Data suggests that Tropical Storm Barry is likely to form and could strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall.