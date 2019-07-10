FIRST ALERT: Tracking hot weather locally and a developing system in the Gulf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big story locally is the hot weather, and once again most of the WBRC viewing area is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Take the same precautions as you did yesterday because it’s going to feel in the lower 100s for several hours. We have a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.
Increasing rain chances after today thanks to the future tropical system in the Gulf and a weak front. The combination of moisture and forcing will likely give us scattered to numerous showers and storms starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into Saturday. With additional clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures should drop into the lower 90s vs the mid to upper 90s. Models continue to show an area of low pressure organizing into a tropical depression or storm by tomorrow. The majority of the models keep this system in the Gulf, organizing, and traveling westward towards Louisiana and Texas. Then the data shows this system moving into Louisiana and northwards towards Arkansas by this weekend. The track and intensity of this storm remains uncertain due to the fact it hasn’t organized yet. Data suggests that Tropical Storm Barry is likely to form and could strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall.
For the remainder of the week, the Gulf Coast needs to be prepared for rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The rip current threat will be high and people should avoid the waters. Heavy rain will be expected with breezy conditions. Parts of Louisiana is under a flash flood watch, flash flood warnings, a storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch.
You’ll want to stay up to date on the forecast as this low continues to develop. Things will easily change between now and this weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 80s. Track the tropics through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Tracking hot weather and the tropics.
