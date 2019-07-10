FIRST ALERT: Feels-like temperatures could exceed 105 degrees today

WATCHING THE GULF: Models continue to show an area of low pressure organizing into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance for it to form, and they plan on flying into the system later today to find out if it is organizing. Majority of our models keep this system in the Gulf, organizing, and traveling westward towards Louisiana and Texas. Many of our models then move this system into Louisiana and northwards towards Arkansas by this weekend. The track and intensity of this storm remains uncertain due to the fact it hasn’t organized yet. Once a circulation is defined, we’ll have a better idea on this system. If it receives a name, it will be called Barry.