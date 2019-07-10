FIRST ALERT: Feels-like temperatures could exceed 105 degrees today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday! We are starting off the day very warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid-70s. Yesterday was extremely hot with many locations climbing into the mid and upper 90s. The heat will continue today with another heat advisory out for most of North and Central Alabama. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices possibly exceeding 105 degrees. You’ll want to make sure you avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Take several breaks and stay hydrated as heat levels at this level can be dangerous. We’ll have a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Main spots that could see the best rain chance will likely remain along and south of I-20.
FIRST ALERT: After today, rain chances are expected to increase starting tomorrow and continuing through Saturday. A weak cold front will begin to move into the state enhancing our rain chances. Meanwhile, southerly flow will also increase our moisture levels thanks to the system developing in the Gulf of Mexico. The combination of moisture and forcing will likely give us scattered to numerous showers and storms Thursday afternoon and continuing into Saturday. With additional clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures should drop into the lower 90s vs. the mid to upper 90s.
WATCHING THE GULF: Models continue to show an area of low pressure organizing into a tropical depression or storm in the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance for it to form, and they plan on flying into the system later today to find out if it is organizing. Majority of our models keep this system in the Gulf, organizing, and traveling westward towards Louisiana and Texas. Many of our models then move this system into Louisiana and northwards towards Arkansas by this weekend. The track and intensity of this storm remains uncertain due to the fact it hasn’t organized yet. Once a circulation is defined, we’ll have a better idea on this system. If it receives a name, it will be called Barry.
GULF COAST: For the remainder of the week, be prepared for rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rip current threat will be high and people should avoid the waters. Heavy rain will be expected with breezy conditions. It is very possible that tropical storm watches/warnings and even a hurricane watch could be issued for parts of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast once this system develops. You’ll want to stay up to date on the forecast as this low continues to develop. Things will easily change between now and this weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 80s.
