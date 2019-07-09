Driver of 18-wheeler arrested for death of motorcycle driver

“As the motorcycle passed the officers, the victim was observed yelling at the driver of the 18-wheeler,” states the report. “The 18-wheeler was then observed to strike the motorcycle in the rear several times. One of the witness officers yelled for them to pull over to the side of the road, but the 18-wheeler accelerated and struck the motorcycle in the rear again. This time, the victim was thrown from the motorcycle and was run over by every tire on the passenger side of the truck. The victim was immediately killed and pronounced dead at the scene.”