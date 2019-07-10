Crews do what they can to stay cool during the summer months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most of us are doing what we can to stay inside right now as the brutal summer heat is gripping Alabama.
If we have to go out, we hope it’s to a pool or splash pad, but some people go outdoors (even with temperatures over 100 degrees) to make their living.
"This morning, we got set up and before we even got started, everybody was soaking wet,” said Mitch Gentry, a public works foreman with the City of Hoover.
Not only does he have to work in this heat, but this time of year is his busiest.
"We do more now. Yes especially with the asphalt and the concrete, it's just easier to do it in the heat. Concrete is hard to pour when it's cold,” said Gentry.
At his job site Tuesday he’s in luck. “We’ve got shade here. 90% of the time we don’t have shade,” said Gentry. “But we have tents and stuff we can set up.”
That gives the workers a chance to cool off and of course drink water and other fluids that they bring along.
“I’ll watch them and I can kind of tell when somebody is getting overheated. And I’ll say hey man take a break. You know we’ll pick up your slack, for a little while anyway,” said Gentry.
Sometimes, even people who live near the job sites will pitch in to help keep the workers cool.
“On this road, there is a guy actually right down here. We did a bunch of work over here, and he would set us a cooler out in the morning,” said Gentry.
Which is a welcomed site, as he and other workers try to get through these hot miserable months.
"It’s bad right now, it’s pretty brutal,” said Gentry.
