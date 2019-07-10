Birmingham radio personality, Lisa Mason, dies from health complications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lisa Mason, a local radio personality, with 106.9 ‘The Eagle’ has died from health complications.
Mason spent more than 17 years as an on-air personality with ‘The Eagle.’
According to a press release from SummitMedia, Mason worked countless community events including Do Dah Day, local town festivals, Toys for Tots events, tornado relief drives and more.
SummitMedia says those who want to honor Lisa can donate money in her name to the ASPCA by clicking here and including the following information: Recipient is Lisa Mason Tribute at 2700 Corporate Drive, STE. 115, Birmingham, AL. 35242.
