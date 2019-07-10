Behind the Front: Forecasting for Royal Caribbean Cruises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jim Van Fleet spends his days building forecasts. But he’s not focusing on a particular area or state, he’s working on forecasts for all around the world. He’s the Chief Meteorologist for Royal Caribbean International. Jim joins J-P Dice to discuss being the first of his kind and what it has been like shaping the brand new position. Plus what it’s like transitioning from being on television to traveling all over the globe to keep people safe – SPOILER ALERT: It’s pretty awesome.
This episode of Behind the Front is sponsored by Durante Home Exteriors. Click Here or Call: (205) 956-4110 to learn how Durante can help protect your home from the weather.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.