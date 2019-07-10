Behind the Front: Forecasting for Royal Caribbean Cruises

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jim Van Fleet spends his days building forecasts. But he’s not focusing on a particular area or state, he’s working on forecasts for all around the world. He’s the Chief Meteorologist for Royal Caribbean International. Jim joins J-P Dice to discuss being the first of his kind and what it has been like shaping the brand new position. Plus what it’s like transitioning from being on television to traveling all over the globe to keep people safe – SPOILER ALERT: It’s pretty awesome.