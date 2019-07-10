Anniston’s Knox Concert Series to end after 2019-2020 season

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Knox Concert series is taking a final bow next season.
The series held the concerts of singers like Jason Isbell, Michael Bolton, Martina McBride and Gladys Knight, often with symphony orchestras. One especially memorable performance was of the Broadway musical "A Chorus Line."
The concerts were usually held in the Anniston High School Auditorium, later renamed the Anniston Performing Arts Center.
It was part of the group's mission to bring arts to the youth of Anniston, and the group's chairman says that mission will continue.
Chairman Phil Webb says the group's volunteers will focus on those types of events, including the annual Nutcracker ballet, and Alabama Symphony Orchestra performances for middle school students.
The 74th season will include performances by Kenny G and the Allman Betts Band, a group formed from the offspring of the Allman Brothers.
