TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After years of hard work and historical studies, the City of Tuscaloosa now has an official Civil Rights Trail.
A historic marker sits outside one of the oldest barbershops operating in Tuscaloosa.
“Eighteen places, this is the last one. This is where it started,” Rev. Thomas Linton told FOX6 News.
Haircuts had little to do with making Howard-Linton's Barbershop a destination on Tuscaloosa's Civil Rights Trail.
As Rev. Linton proudly explained, this is also where the local civil rights movement was nurtured.
“All the ministers got their hair cut here," he continued.
Members of Tuscaloosa's ministerial alliance met here routinely to strategize non-violent protests.
And when Autherine Lucy was rushed of the University of Alabama campus in due to riots in 1956, they brought her here for her own safety.
Linton's is within walking distance of First African Baptist Church.
Tuscaloosa Police and an angry mob attacked people there planning to march in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse.
“Started beating, started whipping and drive them back inside the church,” he added.
Linton wants more people to learn about the trail.
"They need to know what went on. They need to be told what actually happened,” Rev. Linton concluded.
